Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.66% Higher at 7550.37 -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 49.48 points or 0.66% this week to 7550.37


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 391.36 points or 5.47% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending April 8, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 8.52 points or 0.11%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 34.62 points or 0.46% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 4.15% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 19.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.36% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 6.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.59% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 8.49% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 165.83 points or 2.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1239ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.36% 0.84873 Delayed Quote.0.56%
FTSE 100 0.11% 7550.37 Delayed Quote.2.13%
Latest news "Markets"
12:59pS&P 500, Nasdaq eye weekly loss as rate-hike worries hit growth stocks
RE
12:44pDeere & co says inventory of used equipment is at an all tim…
RE
12:44pDeere & co says lowered 2022 guidance is related to increase…
RE
12:44pDeere & co says it is investing in machinery capacity for so…
RE
12:44pDeere & co says tractors are sold ahead (not out) into…
RE
12:44pDeere & co says equipment inventory remains well below norma…
RE
12:44pDeere & co. says it expects higher production levels in firs…
RE
12:44pDeere & co says will continue to be proactive with share buy…
RE
12:41pU.S. stocks fall ahead of expected Fed rate hikes
RE
12:41pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at 437.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
4Roularta Media N : REGULATED INFORMATION - Press release
5Applied DNA Submits PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Appro..

HOT NEWS