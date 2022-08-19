FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.66% Higher at 7550.37 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 49.48 points or 0.66% this week to 7550.37

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 391.36 points or 5.47% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending April 8, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 8.52 points or 0.11%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 34.62 points or 0.46% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 4.15% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 19.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.36% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 6.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.59% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 8.49% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 165.83 points or 2.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

