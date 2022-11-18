FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.92% Higher at 7385.52 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 67.48 points or 0.92% this week to 7385.52
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 38.98 points or 0.53%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Snaps a three trading day losing streak
--Off 6.24% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 16.53% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Off 3.74% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 8.19% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Rose 2.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.74% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 8.19% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 4.10%
--Year-to-date it is up 0.98 point or 0.01%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-18-22 1246ET