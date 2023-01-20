FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.94% Lower at 7770.59 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 73.48 points or 0.94% this week to 7770.59

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 23.30 points or 0.30%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 1.36% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 22.60% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 1.14% from its 52-week high of 7860.07 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 13.84% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 3.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.14% from its 2023 closing high of 7860.07 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 4.28% from its 2023 closing low of 7451.74 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 318.85 points or 4.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1255ET