Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.96% Higher at 7351.07 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 69.88 points or 0.96% this week to 7351.07


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 89.01 points or 1.23%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 113.24 points or 1.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 6.68% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.98% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.48% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.19% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.63% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 33.47 points or 0.45%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1239ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.30% 0.86636 Delayed Quote.3.27%
FTSE 100 1.23% 7351.07 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
Latest news "Markets"
12:41pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.72% Higher at 3570.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.87% Higher at 3539.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.73% Higher at 6212.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pDAX Ends the Week 0.29% Higher at 13088.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.96% Higher at 7351.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.06% Higher at 420.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:29pWall Street set for weekly gain, boosted by growth stocks
RE
12:25pFTSE 100 Closes Higher on Gains for Energy, Mining Stocks
DJ
12:17pToronto Stocks Climb Towards Weekly Gain; Dollarama Rises on 2Q, Improved Full-Year Sales Targets
DJ
12:15pU.S. household wealth falls again in second quarter, Fed says
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
2FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
3UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
4Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as U.S. dollar sags
5UK fashion retailer ASOS hit by weak August sales

HOT NEWS