FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.96% Higher at 7351.07 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 69.88 points or 0.96% this week to 7351.07

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 89.01 points or 1.23%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 113.24 points or 1.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 6.68% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.98% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.48% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.19% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.63% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 33.47 points or 0.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

