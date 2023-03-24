The FTSE 100 Index is up 70.05 points or 0.96% this week to 7405.45

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 17, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 94.15 points or 1.26%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 161.39 points or 2.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 7.60% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 16.84% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 7.60% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 8.49% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.60% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 0.96% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.98%

--Year-to-date it is down 46.29 points or 0.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

