FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.12% Higher at 7047.67 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is up 77.94 points or 1.12% this week to 7047.67


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 188.88 points or 2.75% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 26.02 points or 0.37%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 10.53% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 11.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.14% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 3.25% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.14% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 3.25% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 336.87 points or 4.56%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1256ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.47% 0.85778 Delayed Quote.3.21%
FTSE 100 -0.37% 7047.67 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
