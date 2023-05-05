The FTSE 100 Index is down 92.19 points or 1.17% this week to 7778.38

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 135.75 points or 1.72% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 75.74 points or 0.98%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 2.94% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 22.72% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.94% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 13.95% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Rose 5.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.94% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 6.04% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 326.64 points or 4.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1242ET