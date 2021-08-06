FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.29% Higher at 7122.95 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 90.65 points or 1.29% this week to 7122.95
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 114.86 points or 1.64% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021
--Today it is up 2.52 points or 0.04%
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--Off 9.58% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 12.38% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 0.86% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up 27.71% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 18.08% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.86% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up 11.17% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 662.43 points or 10.25%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
