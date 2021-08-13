FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.34% Higher at 7218.71 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 95.76 points or 1.34% this week to 7218.71

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 210.62 points or 3.01% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 4, 2020 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 25.48 points or 0.35%

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 8.36% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.89% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.02% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 29.43% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.02% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 12.66% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 758.19 points or 11.74%

