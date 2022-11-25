Advanced search
FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.37% Higher at 7486.67 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 12:39pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 101.15 points or 1.37% this week to 7486.67


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 168.63 points or 2.30% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 20.07 points or 0.27%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 109.82 points or 1.49% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 4.96% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.12% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Off 2.42% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.68% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 6.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.42% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.68% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 102.13 points or 1.38%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1238ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.09% 0.85977 Delayed Quote.2.65%
FTSE 100 0.27% 7486.67 Delayed Quote.1.11%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.60% 1085.66 Real-time Quote.-8.11%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.31% 1526.43 Real-time Quote.3.00%
HOT NEWS