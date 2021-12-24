FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.41% Higher at 7372.10 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 102.18 points or 1.41% this week to 7372.10

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 1.24 points or 0.02%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 6.42% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 16.31% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.16% from its 52-week high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 15.05% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.16% from its 2021 closing high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 15.05% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 911.58 points or 14.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

