FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.53% Lower at 7029.20 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 109.15 points or 1.53% this week to 7029.20
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 20, 2021
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 118.81 points or 1.66% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 5, 2021
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 4.99 points or 0.07%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 6, 2021
--Snaps a three trading day losing streak
--Off 10.77% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 10.90% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 2.64% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up 26.03% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 16.53% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.64% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up 9.70% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 1.27%
--Year-to-date it is up 568.68 points or 8.80%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-10-21 1238ET