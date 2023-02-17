Advanced search
FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.55% Higher at 8004.36 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 12:37pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 121.91 points or 1.55% this week to 8004.36


--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 8.17 points or 0.10%

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.10% from its record close of 8012.53 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 26.29% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.10% from its 52-week high of 8012.53 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 17.26% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 6.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.10% from its 2023 closing high of 8012.53 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 5.96% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 552.62 points or 7.42%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.26% 0.88833 Delayed Quote.0.34%
FTSE 100 -0.10% 8004.36 Delayed Quote.7.53%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.28% 1152.31 Real-time Quote.6.94%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.12% 1626.35 Real-time Quote.7.16%
