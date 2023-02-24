Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.57% Lower at 7878.66 -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 125.70 points or 1.57% this week to 7878.66


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 29.06 points or 0.37%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 135.65 points or 1.69% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.69% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 24.31% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 1.69% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 15.42% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 5.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.69% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 4.30% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 426.92 points or 5.73%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1238ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.11% 0.88278 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
FTSE 100 -0.37% 7878.66 Delayed Quote.6.12%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.69% 1138.54 Real-time Quote.6.69%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.30% 1602.03 Real-time Quote.5.75%
Latest news
12:52pExclusive-Events software vendor Cvent rebuffs $3.9 billion Blackstone bid-sources
RE
12:52pNiger Appeals Court Overturns and Annuls Court Orders Against SOMIDA
AQ
12:51pDispute over new mobile network: 1&1 complains about Vodafone
DP
12:50pEASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:50pFM increases presence in GPI by taking over 4,500 shares
AN
12:50pRegency Silver says drilling at Dios Padre project in Mexico reveals broad zones of mineralization
AQ
12:49pCvent holding corp rejects $8 per share acquisition of…
RE
12:48pAXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
12:48pBEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:47pCorn and wheat hit multi-week lows on U.S. export concerns
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
3Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
4Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....
5BASF Group: Reporting on the 2022 business year: BASF shows resilience ..

HOT NEWS