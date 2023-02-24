FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.57% Lower at 7878.66 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 125.70 points or 1.57% this week to 7878.66

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 29.06 points or 0.37%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 135.65 points or 1.69% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.69% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 24.31% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 1.69% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 15.42% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 5.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.69% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 4.30% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 426.92 points or 5.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1238ET