Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.62% Higher at 6969.73 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 110.94 points or 1.62% this week to 6969.73


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 25.82 points or 0.37%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 44.74 points or 0.65% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 11.52% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 9.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 9.16% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.10% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.16% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.10% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 414.81 points or 5.62%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.23% 0.87329 Delayed Quote.3.70%
FTSE 100 0.37% 6969.73 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
Latest news
01:40pReliance Industries : Media Release - RIL to restructure group EPC resources
PU
01:40pFactset Research : Energy Storage May Interrupt ERCOT Gas & Wind Generation Dynamics
PU
01:40pBlackbaud : and Almabase Announce Expanded Partnership to Redefine Digital Engagement and Fundraising for Higher Education
PU
01:39pAirlines oppose U.S. push on flight delay compensation
RE
01:39pAMERICAN EXPRESS CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (MD&A) (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:38pMacron urges France to unite against 'extreme evil' of 12-year-old's murder
RE
01:37pGreene County Bancorp Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pColombia central bank will raise rate to 11%
RE
01:33pMGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend
BU
01:30pPatagonia Gold : October 2022 – Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
3Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
4Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
5Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut

HOT NEWS