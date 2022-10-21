FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.62% Higher at 6969.73 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 110.94 points or 1.62% this week to 6969.73

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 25.82 points or 0.37%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 44.74 points or 0.65% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 11.52% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 9.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 9.16% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.10% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.16% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.10% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 414.81 points or 5.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

