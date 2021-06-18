FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.63% Lower at 7017.47 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 116.59 points or 1.63% this week to 7017.47

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 135.96 points or 1.90%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 167.48 points or 2.33% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Off 10.92% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.72% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Off 2.33% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 25.82% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 11.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.33% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 9.52% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 556.95 points or 8.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1259ET