The FTSE 100 Index is up 130.35 points or 1.68% this week to 7871.91

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 536.51 points or 7.31% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 19, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 28.53 points or 0.36%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 237.39 points or 3.11% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 1.78% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 24.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 1.78% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 15.32% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 3.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.78% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 7.31% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 420.17 points or 5.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1252ET