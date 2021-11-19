FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.69% Lower at 7223.57 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 124.34 points or 1.69% this week to 7223.57

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 32.39 points or 0.45%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 128.29 points or 1.75% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, July 19, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 8.30% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Off 2.18% from its 52-week high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 15.28% from its 52-week low of 6266.19 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 13.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.18% from its 2021 closing high of 7384.18 hit Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up 12.74% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 763.05 points or 11.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1240ET