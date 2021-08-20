Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.81% Lower at 7087.90 -- Data Talk

08/20/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 130.81 points or 1.81% this week to 7087.90

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is up 29.04 points or 0.41%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 10.02% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 11.83% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.83% from its 52-week high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 27.09% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.83% from its 2021 closing high of 7220.14 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 10.62% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 627.38 points or 9.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1246ET

