FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.89% Lower at 6858.79 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 132.30 points or 1.89% this week to 6858.79


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 8.52 points or 0.12%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 32.64 points or 0.48% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 12.93% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 8.22% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 10.60% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 0.48% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.60% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 0.48% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.51%

--Year-to-date it is down 525.75 points or 7.12%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.61% 0.86939 Delayed Quote.4.05%
FTSE 100 0.12% 6858.79 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
