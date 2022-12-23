FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.92% Higher at 7473.01 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 140.89 points or 1.92% this week to 7473.01

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov.4, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 3.73 points or 0.05%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 5.13% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.91% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.60% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.48% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 1.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.60% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb.10, 2022

--Up 9.48% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 88.47 points or 1.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

