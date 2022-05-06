FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 2.08% Lower at 7387.94 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 156.61 points or 2.08% this week to 7387.94
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today it is down 115.33 points or 1.54%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 6.21% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 16.56% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, April 26, 2022
--Off 3.71% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 7.94% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021
--Rose 3.62% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.71% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 6.16% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 3.40 points or 0.05%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-06-22 1241ET