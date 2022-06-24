FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 2.74% Higher at 7208.81 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 192.56 points or 2.74% this week to 7208.81

--Largest one week point gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 188.36 points or 2.68%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 8.49% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.74% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 6.04% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.32% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 1.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.04% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 3.58% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.24%

--Year-to-date it is down 175.73 points or 2.38%

