News: Latest News
Latest News 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 2.86% Lower at 7317.52 -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 215.43 points or 2.86% this week to 7317.52


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 267.94 points or 3.53% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 158.69 points or 2.12%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 290.70 points or 3.82% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 7.11% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Off 4.63% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.91% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 2.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.63% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.14% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.02 points or 0.91%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1233ET

HOT NEWS