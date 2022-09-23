FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 3.01% Lower at 7018.60 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 218.08 points or 3.01% this week to 7018.60

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 332.47 points or 4.52% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 140.92 points or 1.97%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 219.04 points or 3.03% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 10.90% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.74% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 0.85% from its 52-week low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 0.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.52% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 0.85% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 365.94 points or 4.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1247ET