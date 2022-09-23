Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 3.01% Lower at 7018.60 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 218.08 points or 3.01% this week to 7018.60


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 332.47 points or 4.52% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 140.92 points or 1.97%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 219.04 points or 3.03% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 10.90% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.74% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 0.85% from its 52-week low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 0.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.52% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 0.85% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 365.94 points or 4.96%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1247ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 2.04% 0.89144 Delayed Quote.3.94%
FTSE 100 -1.97% 7018.6 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
Latest news "Markets"
01:16pWall St drops 2% as recession worries mount
RE
01:11pDow poised to confirm bear market as recession fears mount
RE
12:49pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 4.34% Lower at 3348.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:49pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 3.40% Lower at 3336.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.84% Lower at 5783.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pDAX Ends the Week 3.59% Lower at 12284.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 3.01% Lower at 7018.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.37% Lower at 390.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:29pS&p 500 falls below june 16 closing low of 3,666.77; last down 2…
RE
12:27pDow on pace to confirm bear market, falls 20% from record close
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1PPG to announce third-quarter 2022 results October 19
2RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..
3Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
4South Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
5Take Five: Intervention watch is here

HOT NEWS