FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 3.32% Higher at 7699.49 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 247.75 points or 3.32% this week to 7699.49
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 4, 2022
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is up 66.04 points or 0.87%
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 247.75 points or 3.32% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point gain since Wednesday, June 29, 2022
--Largest four day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--Off 2.26% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 21.48% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018
--Up 12.79% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Rose 2.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 3.32% from its 2023 closing low of 7451.74 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 247.75 points or 3.32%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
01-06-23 1249ET