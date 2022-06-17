Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 4.12% Lower at 7016.25 -- Data Talk

06/17/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 301.27 points or 4.12% this week to 7016.25


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 569.21 points or 7.50% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 28.73 points or 0.41%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 257.16 points or 3.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 10.93% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.70% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 8.55% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.51% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down 0.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.55% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 0.82% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.77%

--Year-to-date it is down 368.29 points or 4.99%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1241ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:43pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 4.47% Lower at 3438.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:43pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 4.24% Lower at 3361.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:43pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.92% Lower at 5882.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pDAX Ends the Week 4.62% Lower at 13126.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 4.12% Lower at 7016.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.60% Lower at 403.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:15pToronto Stocks Slide; Hexo Subsidiary Files Restructuring Plan
DJ
12:04pWall St fights for footing after steep selloff on recession worries
RE
11:47aStocks eye steepest slide since 2020 as central bankers roil markets
RE
10:33aFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.4% as Falling Commodities Weigh on Index
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS