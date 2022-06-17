FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 4.12% Lower at 7016.25 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 301.27 points or 4.12% this week to 7016.25

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 569.21 points or 7.50% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 28.73 points or 0.41%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 257.16 points or 3.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 10.93% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 10.70% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 8.55% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 2.51% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down 0.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.55% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 0.82% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.77%

--Year-to-date it is down 368.29 points or 4.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1241ET