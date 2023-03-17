The FTSE 100 Index is down 412.95 points or 5.33% this week to 7335.40

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 611.71 points or 7.70% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 74.63 points or 1.01%

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 8.47% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 15.73% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Off 8.47% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 7.46% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.47% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 6.87%

--Year-to-date it is down 116.34 points or 1.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

