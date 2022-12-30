FTSE 100 Index Ends the Year 0.91% Higher at 7451.74 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 67.20 points or 0.91% this year to 7451.74

--Up for two consecutive years

--Up 991.22 points or 15.34% over the last two years

--Largest two year point and percentage gain since year end 2017

--Up five of the past seven years

--This quarter it is up 557.93 points or 8.09%

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2020

--Snaps a two quarter losing streak

--Up seven of the past nine quarters

--This month it is down 121.31 points or 1.60%

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is down 21.27 points or 0.28%

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 60.98 points or 0.81%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 5.40% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.57% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 2.88% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.16% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 0.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.88% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 9.16% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

