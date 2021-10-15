FTSE 100 Lifted by Travel, Energy and Bank Shares

0759 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises to a 19-month high of 7242 points, according to FactSet, lifted by travel, energy and bank stocks. Travel stocks gain following an easing of coronavirus testing rules for travelers returning to England. Energy shares rise on higher oil prices while U.K. banks rally after strong earnings from U.S. rivals. Hargreaves Lansdown climbs 0.2% after posting a rise in first-quarter assets under management. Pearson declines 4.1% after the education group said enrolments at U.S. community colleges had been hit by a surge in coronavirus cases and a strong jobs market tempting students away. Rio Tinto drops 1.8% after the miner cut its forecasts for iron-ore shipments this year. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Rio Tinto Cuts 2021 Projection for Iron-Ore Shipments, Copper Output

Rio Tinto said it expects to ship less iron ore than previously anticipated from its Australian mining operations this year because of delays to projects caused by labor shortages in the country's west.

---

Pearson Sees 2021 in Line With Market Views

Pearson PLC said Friday that it has made good strategic progress in the first nine months of the year, and that it was in line with full-year adjusted operating profit market consensus.

---

Hargreaves Lansdown 1Q 2022 Assets Under Administration Rose

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC said on Friday that assets under administration rose during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, and that its client retention rate remained solid at 93%.

---

Iofina Says Iodine Production Remains in Line With Guidance

Iofina PLC said Friday that it remains on track to meets its second-half crystalline iodine production target of 260-275 metric tons.

---

Loungers Sales Up Since Start of Indoor Trading

Loungers PLC said on Friday that its like-for-like sales grew 27% in the 20 weeks to Oct. 3, when compared to the year-prior period, and that its performance since May 17, the start of indoor trading in the U.K., has been maintained.

---

K3 Capital Says FY 2022 Performance Remains in Line With Market Views

K3 Capital Group PLC said Friday that its performance remains in line with market expectations, and that it will report higher-than-anticipated revenue and earnings for the year that ended May 31 after an accounting review.

---

Mediclinic International Says 1H Revenue, Ebitda Margin Rose

Mediclinic International PLC said Friday that revenue rose in the first half of fiscal 2022, and that its Ebitda margin improved notably.

---

CPPGroup Expects FY2021 Performance to Meet Market Expectations

CPPGroup PLC said on Friday that it is confident it will perform in line with market expectations for the year 2021 on the back of recovery of its business in India.

---

Hostmore to Float in London on Nov. 2

Hostmore PLC said Friday that it expects its shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange on Nov. 2, following its separation from Electra Private Equity PLC.

---

Compass Group Sets Raft of Net-Zero Commitments

Compass Group PLC said Friday that it has made a commitment to reach carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030 and net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and value chain by 2050.

Market Talk:

Aviation, Travel Stocks Rise on Lateral Flow Test News

0800 GMT - Shares in U.K.-listed aviation and travel groups rose on Friday on news that the U.K. government would allow fully vaccinated international passengers arriving in England from countries not on the government's red list to use lateral flow tests--which are cheaper than PCR tests--from Oct. 24. Shares in IAG--which houses carriers British Airways and Iberia among others--were up 2.1% at 180.84 pence. Low cost carrier easyJet was up 2.35% at 645.40 pence, with Ryanair was up 1.4% at EUR17.18. German travel group TUI was up 0.6%, at 267.70 pence with eastern-Europe-focused Wizz Air up 1.8% at 4,664 pence. Leisure-travel group Jet2 was also up: 26.50 pence, or 2.1%, at 1,301.50 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

Pearson's Nine-Month Update Seen as Solid but Unremarkable

0724 GMT - Pearson's nine-month performance update was in line with expectations, reiterating guidance--though it does leave a slight sense of what might have been, Citi says. The FTSE 100 education company's performance was solid enough, but had community college enrolments in the U.S. been a little more robust, the conversation around the company would surely have been about consensus upgrades, the U.S. bank says. "We expect limited change to consensus forecasts at this stage with downward pressure on [U.S. Higher Education Courseware] offset by upward pressure to Assessments," the bank says. Citi retains its buy rating and target price of 930.0 pence. Shares are down 2.5% at 711.0 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

