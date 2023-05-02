FTSE 100 Poised to Edge Higher After Mixed Asia Trading

0635 GMT - The FTSE 100 looks set to open seven points higher at 7877, according to IG futures data, after mixed Asia trading anda slightly lower close on Wall Street on Monday. Markets in Hong Kong and Japan rise, though Australian stocks fall. The Dow closed 0.1% lower. "After finishing the month of April strongly, European markets look set to open the month of May slightly higher, after U.S. markets finished a quiet session more or less unchanged," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Ashtead Starts Buyback of Up to $500 Mln

Ashtead Group said Tuesday that it has started a share buyback program of up to $500 million.

---

BP 1Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit Rose on Quarter, Exceeding Expectations

BP on Tuesday reported a rise in first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, beating expectations, and declared an additional $1.75 billion share buyback.

---

Superdry in Talks Over Fundraise Worth Up to 20% of Issued Share Capital

Superdry said Tuesday that it is in positive discussions with certain institutional and other investors over a proposed equity fundraising of up to 20% of its issued share capital.

---

Mitie Buys R H Irving Industrials for $23.9 Mln

Mitie Group said Tuesday that it has acquired the security services specialist R H Irving Industrials for a total consideration of 19.1 million pounds ($23.9 million).

