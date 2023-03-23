FTSE 100 Poised to Fall After US Losses, Mixed Asia Trading

0738 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index looks set to open 23 points lower at 7543, according to IG futures data, after mixed trading in Asia and a negative close on Wall Street. Markets in Australia and Japan fall, though mainland China and Hong Kong stocks rise. The Dow dropped 1.6% after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 0.25 percentage point. Brent crude drops 0.7% to $76.12 a barrel. "It's a rather quiet day in terms of data and hence, focus remains on central banks with a number of monetary-policy announcements and several European Central Bank speakers scheduled," Danske Bank analysts write. "On the data front, we get U.S. home sales for February and euro-area preliminary consumer confidence for March."(philip.waller@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

FinnCap, Cenkos to Merge in All-Share Deal

London-listed investment banks finnCap Group PLC and Cenkos Securities PLC said Thursday that they have agreed to an all-share merger under which finnCap will buy Cenkos for 21.1 million pounds ($25.9 million).

---

Safestyle UK Sees 2023 Revenue Below Views Amid Challenging Consumer Backdrop

Safestyle UK PLC said Thursday that 2023 revenue is anticipated to come in below current expectations amid a tough consumer backdrop, and that it swung to a pretax loss in 2022.

---

Wickes 2022 Profit Fell on Non-Recurring Costs; Revenue Rose

Wickes Group PLC Thursday reported a fall in pretax profit for 2022, driven by non-recurring costs, and despite a rise in revenue.

---

Lawyers eye claims against Swiss government after Credit Suisse bonds writedown -- Financial News

Litigators are exploring potential avenues of redress for holders of Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds

---

Crest Nicholson Says UK Housing Market Recovering; Early 2023 Sales Improving

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC said Thursday that a recovery in customer confidence and housing market activity is under way, with sales improving in the new calendar year.

---

Inland Homes Shares to Be Suspended on 2022 Results Delay; Considers Fund Raising

Inland Homes PLC said Thursday that it won't be able to publish its 2022 results before the March 31 deadline and its shares will be temporarily suspended, and it is contemplating a fund raising.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 0357ET