FTSE 100 Poised to Open Lower Despite Global Gains

10/05/2022 | 03:01am EDT
FTSE 100 Poised to Edge Lower; Asia, US Markets Gain

0638 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index looks set to open 21 points lower at 7065, according to IG futures data, though Asia traded higher overnight and Wall Street closed in positive territory. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea rose and the Dow advanced 2.8%. Brent crude gains 0.1% to $91.93 a barrel. "Today, we get the final September service PMIs globally and the ISM service index in the U.S.," Danske Bank Chief Analyst Jakob Ekholdt Christensen says in a note. "The OPEC+ meeting in Vienna is expected to agree on output cuts." (philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Tesco 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Increased Costs; Backs FY 2023 Guidance

Tesco PLC said Wednesday that its pretax profit fell in the first half of fiscal 2023 on increased costs, and it backed its guidance for the full year despite post-coronavirus market normalization and customer cost-of-living increases.

---

Vertu Motors Launches GBP3 Mln Share Buyback

Vertu Motors PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed a further 3 million pounds ($3.4 million) share buyback.

---

Assura Portfolio Performed Well in 1H; Annualized Rent Rose

Assura PLC said Wednesday that it has performed well in developing its portfolio in the first half of fiscal 2023, with its annualized rent toll rising on year.

---

Hyve Group Says China Uncertainty to Continue; Expects Revenue Rise for FY 2022

Hyve Group PLC said Wednesday that it expects the uncertainty around running events in China to continue in fiscal 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it expects to report a rise in revenue for fiscal 2022.

---

PCF Group Suspends New Lending, Accelerates Business Review

PCF Group PLC said Wednesday that it will suspend any new PCF Bank lending activities until further notice, effective immediately, and accelerate a review process of its operational structure.


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 0300ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSURA PLC -0.92% 53.8 Delayed Quote.-22.92%
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.11% 93.72 Delayed Quote.-17.03%
FTSE 100 2.57% 7086.46 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
HYVE GROUP PLC -4.40% 50 Delayed Quote.-46.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.17% 91.94 Delayed Quote.12.85%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.12% 782.5541 Real-time Quote.9.46%
TESCO PLC 0.53% 210 Delayed Quote.-27.56%
VERTU MOTORS PLC 0.58% 43.25 Delayed Quote.-37.14%
WTI 0.05% 86.563 Delayed Quote.10.63%
HOT NEWS