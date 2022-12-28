Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE 100 Poised to Rise Despite Mixed U.S., Asia Trading

12/28/2022 | 03:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FTSE 100 Poised to Rise

0746 GMT - The FTSE 100 looks set to open 34 points higher at 7507, according to IG futures data, after Wall Street closed higher, though Asia stocks trade mostly lower. The Dow closed 0.1% ahead and Hong Kong stocks trade 1.4% higher, though markets in Australia, mainland China and Japan fall. Brent crude drops 0.4% to $84.38 a barrel. U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate policy uncertainty, inflation, growth and the prospect of a recession in 2023 are dominating the market's focus during the final trading days of the year, SPI Asset Management says. "Investors hoping for a year-end rally are likely disappointed as holiday cheer seems in short supply," SPI managing partner Stephen Innes says in a note. (philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

DP Eurasia Mulls Sale of Russian Operations

DP Eurasia NV said Wednesday that it is considering the sale of its Russian operations, but cautioned that there is no certainty any deal will proceed.

---

Applied Graphene in Talks Over Sale of Trade, Assets, Main Operating Business

Applied Graphene Materials PLC said Wednesday that it is in talks with various interested parties regarding the sale of its trade and assets, or of the shares in its main operating subsidiary, but said there isn't any certainty that any deal will be struck.

---

Argo Blockchain To Sell Helios Facility To Galaxy For $65 Mln

Argo Blockchain PLC said on Wednesday it is selling its Helios facility in Texas and its related operations to Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. for $65 million.


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 0304ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC 21.89% 5.485 Delayed Quote.-80.85%
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 110.40% 7.975 Delayed Quote.-96.32%
BRENT OIL -1.16% 84.02 Delayed Quote.8.47%
DP EURASIA N.V. 0.00% 54 Delayed Quote.-37.50%
FTSE 100 0.84% 7534.78 Delayed Quote.1.20%
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. -1.39% 3.55 Delayed Quote.-84.33%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.35% 1076.55 Real-time Quote.-8.02%
NOTE INC. -3.66% 421 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.85% 713.9583 Real-time Quote.8.64%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.79% 1535.29 Real-time Quote.3.15%
WTI -0.99% 78.805 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Latest news "Economy"
03:39aGhana's vintage enthusiasts give new life to Western clothing waste
RE
03:37aChina-exposed miners, banks push UK's FTSE 100 higher
RE
03:34aIndia's Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurlon for $241 million- ET Now
RE
03:33aEuropean shares edge up as investors assess China reopening
RE
03:32aHong Kong shares jump, China down as traders weigh eased COVID rules
RE
03:31aRyanair, Wizz Air and easyJet face Italy inquiry over Sicily flight prices
RE
03:30aChina to resume issuing passports and visas as virus curbs ease
AN
03:21aAcademic close to Japan's Kuroda says BOJ moving towards policy normalisation
RE
03:08aHong kong leader: aims to implement border reopening plan by jan…
RE
03:05aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise Despite Mixed U.S., Asia Trading
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in..
2Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
4What investors watch out for in emerging markets in 2023
5AstraZeneca wins approvals for cancer treatments in Japan

HOT NEWS