FTSE 100 Poised to Rise Despite Mixed U.S., Asia Trading

FTSE 100 Poised to Rise

0746 GMT - The FTSE 100 looks set to open 34 points higher at 7507, according to IG futures data, after Wall Street closed higher, though Asia stocks trade mostly lower. The Dow closed 0.1% ahead and Hong Kong stocks trade 1.4% higher, though markets in Australia, mainland China and Japan fall. Brent crude drops 0.4% to $84.38 a barrel. U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate policy uncertainty, inflation, growth and the prospect of a recession in 2023 are dominating the market's focus during the final trading days of the year, SPI Asset Management says. "Investors hoping for a year-end rally are likely disappointed as holiday cheer seems in short supply," SPI managing partner Stephen Innes says in a note. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

DP Eurasia Mulls Sale of Russian Operations

DP Eurasia NV said Wednesday that it is considering the sale of its Russian operations, but cautioned that there is no certainty any deal will proceed.

---

Applied Graphene in Talks Over Sale of Trade, Assets, Main Operating Business

Applied Graphene Materials PLC said Wednesday that it is in talks with various interested parties regarding the sale of its trade and assets, or of the shares in its main operating subsidiary, but said there isn't any certainty that any deal will be struck.

---

Argo Blockchain To Sell Helios Facility To Galaxy For $65 Mln

Argo Blockchain PLC said on Wednesday it is selling its Helios facility in Texas and its related operations to Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. for $65 million.

