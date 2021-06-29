FTSE 100 Rises 0.3% as Construction Stocks Gain

FTSE 100 Rises as Construction Stocks Gain; Miners Fall

0814 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.3% as construction, property and financial stocks head higher, though losses for miners limit gains. House-builders Persimmon, Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group and Taylor Wimpey advance after U.K. house prices increased by 13.4% in June versus a year ago, according to mortgage lender Nationwide. It shows buyers are rushing to complete sales before temporary tax relief ends, the Guild of Property Professionals says. "The 13% price rise compared to last June looks impressive, but it's important to remember that this time last year, the market was mired in lockdown," GPP CEO Iain McKenzie says. Meanwhile, miners Anglo American, Fresnillo, Polymetal International and BHP Group drop as metal prices trade mixed. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Sistema Sells 11.2% Stake in Binnopharm to VTB Capital for $96.9 Mln

Sistema JSFC said Tuesday that it has sold an 11.2% stake in the holding company for pharmaceutical company Binnopharm Group to VTB Capital for a total of 7.0 billion Russian rubles ($96.9 million).

---

IWG Has Held Talks With CC Capital Over GBP4 Bln Takeover -Sky News

--IWG PLC has been in talks with private equity firm CC Capital over the last month regarding a potential takeover that could value the office-space provider at more than 4 billion pounds ($5.55 billion), Sky News reports.

---

Barratt Developments Poaches Countryside CFO Mike Scott

Barratt Developments PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Mike Scott as chief financial officer, with a joining date to be finalized.

---

Lamprell Warns of Liquidity Constraints, Funding Needs

Lamprell PLC said Tuesday that it faces a challenging period of severe liquidity constraints until new funding is identified, and warned that there is a material uncertainty that may cast doubt about its future.

---

Midatech Pharma Raises GBP10 Mln in Discounted Placing

Midatech Pharma PLC said Tuesday that it has raised 10 million pounds ($13.9 million) through a discounted share placing to develop research projects and start clinical trials.

---

UDG Healthcare Agrees to Increased GBP2.76B Takeover by Clayton Dubilier Affiliate

UDG Healthcare PLC said Tuesday it has agreed to an improved and final 2.76 billion pound ($3.83 billion) takeover by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC affiliate Nenelite Ltd. as indicated Friday.

---

Standard Life Aberdeen Subsidiary Sells Stake in HDFC Life for GBP652 Mln

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC said Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd. has sold 100.8 million shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

---

Challenger Energy Raises Production, Revenue from Drilling Assets

Challenger Energy Group PLC said Tuesday that it has maintained and improved production and drilling despite near-constant coronavirus pandemic-driven restrictions on movement.

---

NAHL Group Says It Has Made Good Progress Since April

NAHL Group PLC said Tuesday that it continued to make good progress on its strategy since April, and that it has continued to generate free cash flows.

---

Hunting Expects to Report 1H Ebitda Loss, Full-Year Earnings Seen Below Views

Hunting PLC said Tuesday that it expects to report a modest Ebitda loss for the first half of 2021, and that it anticipates Ebitda for the year will be below previous expectations.

---

James Fisher on Track for Improved Underlying Profit; Plans Portfolio Refocus

James Fisher & Sons PLC said Tuesday that it is on track to deliver an improved underlying operating profit for this compared with 2020, and that it plans to refocus its portfolio on niche sectors as part of a new strategy.

---

Ormonde Mining Reviewing Request From Shareholder to Appoint New Directors

Ormonde Mining PLC said Tuesday that it and its advisers are reviewing a request from a nominee holder of the equivalent to a 22.3% stake in the company to appoint two new directors to the board.

---

Mears Group Expects Rise in 1H Revenue, Return to Dividends

Mears Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects higher revenue for the first half of the year, and that the board anticipates a return to dividend payouts in the period given a strong cash performance and positive pipeline outlook.

---

Gresham House Completes Purchase of Ireland's Appian Asset Management

Gresham House PLC said Tuesday that it has competed the acquisition of active asset manager Appian Asset Management Ltd. to further expand its presence in Ireland and Europe.

---

Argo Blockchain Gets Bitcoin-Backed Loan of GBP14 Mln

Argo Blockchain PLC said Tuesday that it has received a six-month loan of 14 million pounds ($19.4 million) from Galaxy Digital LP, using a portion of its bitcoin holding as collateral.

---

Trakm8 Holdings FY 2021 Loss Widened

Trakm8 Holdings PLC said Tuesday that its loss for fiscal 2021 widened as revenue fell due to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns but it expects to deliver a profit in the current year.

---

Appreciate Group's Shares Fall on Pretax Profit Decline, Warning on Current Performance

Shares in Appreciate Group PLC on Tuesday fell after the company reported a significant decline in pretax profit for fiscal 2021 and warned about its performance still being hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

---

D4t4 Solutions FY21 Pretax Profit Fell; Early FY22 in Line With Views

D4t4 Solutions PLC said Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 pretax profit slipped despite a rise in revenue, but performance in fiscal 2022 to date has been in line with its expectations.

---

nmcn PLC Trading Halted Pending 2020 Accounts

nmcn PLC said Tuesday that trading in its shares has been temporarily suspended as the company won't be able to publish its 2020 accounts by the June 30 deadline.

---

Infrastructure India Subsidiary Agrees to Loan Restructuring

Infrastructure India PLC said Tuesday that its subsidiary Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Ltd. has agreed to revised terms with banks on its aggregate 71.5 million-pound ($99.3 million) loans, giving it flexibility to respond to the effects of the pandemic.

---

Supply@Me Capital Closes Deal With an Italian Banking Group and Its Fintech Bank

Supply@Me Capital PLC said Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with an Italian banking group and its fintech bank to execute a first inventory monetization transaction involving a portfolio of Italian client companies.

---

REACT Group Shares Fall on Soft Start to 2H 2021

Shares in REACT Group PLC fell on Tuesday after the company said that it has experienced some softness in its reactive business at the start of the second half of fiscal 2021 as the U.K. moves out of lockdown.

---

Revolution Beauty Plans to Float on London's Junior AIM

Revolution Beauty Group PLC said Tuesday that it plans to float on London's junior AIM next month.

---

daVictus Suspends Trading Until Publication of Audited Results

daVictus PLC said Tuesday that it has suspended trading on the London Stock Exchange until it is able to post its audited results for 2020, which it said should be published by no later than July 31.

---

Aukett Swanke Shares Fall on 1H 2021 Swing to Pretax Loss

Aukett Swanke Group PLC shares fell Tuesday after the company said that it swung to a pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2021 and that revenue dropped in the period.

---

Private-Equity Investor Bridgepoint Plans London IPO

Private-equity investor Bridgepoint on Tuesday outlined plans for a potential initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, and said that it intends to raise around 300 million pounds ($416.5 million).

