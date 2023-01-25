FTSE 100 Rises After Asian Stocks Rally

0848 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.1% to 7766 points, following gains in Asian equities and a mixed session in the U.S. overnight. British Airways owner IAG rises 2.7% after sector peer easyJet forecast a return to annual profit as passengers showed strong demand for travel despite the cost-of-living crisis. Fresnillo falls 1% after the mining group posted a drop in fourth-quarter sliver production and said it expects a moderation in output of the commodity due to a later-than-expected ramp-up at Juanicipio and tie-in of the pyrites plant. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Fresnillo 2022 Gold Production Fell, Sees 2023 Production Potentially Rising

Fresnillo PLC on Wednesday said its 2022 gold production fell in line with expectations though silver production rose, and it forecast a range including potentially higher gold production in 2023.

---

Quilter 4Q Assets Under Management Down On Year

Quilter PLC on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter assets under management and administration came in below those of a year earlier due to slower activity in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields in the three-month period.

---

Aviva Estimates GBP50 Mln Cost Due to UK December Weather

Aviva PLC said Wednesday that it expects the cold weather in the U.K. during December to cost around 50 million pounds ($61.6 million) and that its overall weather experience for the quarter year is marginally above the long-term averages, although in line for the year as a whole.

---

J.D. Wetherspoon 1H Sales Rose On Year But Remain Short of Prepandemic Levels

J.D. Wetherspoon PLC said Wednesday that sales for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose on year though remained below prepandemic levels, and said it was cautiously optimistic for the full-year.

---

easyJet Expects to Beat FY 2023 Pretax Profit Market Consensus After 1Q Revenue Rose

easyJet PLC said Wednesday that it expects to beat fiscal 2023 market consensus for pretax profit after first-quarter revenue rose, and that booking strength continues across the second quarter and into the summer season.

---

CMC Markets Sees FY 2023 Net Operating Income in Line With Views

CMC Markets PLC said Wednesday that net operating income for fiscal 2023 is on track to meet market expectations, but didn't provide any figures

---

Tullow Oil to Report Higher Revenue, Free Cash Flow Ahead of Guidance for 2022

Tullow Oil PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report a rise in revenue for 2022, and that free cash flow for the year will be around $267 million and ahead of guidance.

---

Polymetal Meets 2022 Production Expectations; Sees 2023 Costs Rising Slightly

Polymetal International PLC said Wednesday that it met production guidance in 2022, and guided for roughly flat production and slightly higher costs in fiscal 2023.

---

Next Fifteen Sees FY 2023 Revenue Grow 55% On Year

Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC on Wednesday said it expects fiscal 2023 results to be in line with management expectations after a strong second half.

---

Pendragon to Beat 2022 Underlying Pretax Profit Forecasts After Strong 4Q

Pendragon PLC said Wednesday that it expects to beat 2022 underlying pretax profit market expectations after a strong fourth-quarter performance.

---

OnTheMarket Expects Higher Adjusted Operating Profit for FY 2023

OnTheMarket PLC said Wednesday that its adjusted operating profit for fiscal 2023 is expected to rise in line with management expectations.

---

hVIVO Shares Rise on Expected Higher 2022 Revenue; To Make Shareholder Distribution

Shares in hVIVO PLC rose Wednesday after the company said it expects to report a year-on-year rise in revenue for 2022 and that it intends to make a shareholder distribution in respect of 2022's financial performance.

---

Home REIT Confirms Tenant Hasn't Paid Rent; Working to Fix Issues

Home REIT PLC confirmed Wednesday that tenant Lotus Sanctuary CIC hasn't paid rent for the quarter to Nov. 30, and it was working constructively with Lotus to fix the tenant's operational issues.

---

Keywords Studios Expects 2022 Revenue, Adjusted Pretax Profit to Exceed Recent Guidance

Keywords Studios PLC said Wednesday that it expects to beat previously forecast revenue and adjusted pretax profit expectations for 2022 as it benefited from high demand for its services, particularly the create and globalize service lines.

---

Watkin Jones FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Exceptional Charge

Watkin Jones PLC on Wednesday said its pretax profit for fiscal 2022 was 64% lower as it booked an exceptional charge and said it sees margin pressures continuing into fiscal 2023.

---

Inland Homes Shares Fall on Downgraded Guidance for FY 2022 Pretax Loss

Inland Homes PLC shares fell Wednesday after it said that it expects a wider pretax loss for fiscal 2022 than previously guided, and said it has sold its greenfield strategic land portfolio given strengthening government restrictions.

---

XP Factory Sees 2022 Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Significantly Rising

XP Factory PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report significantly increased revenue and adjusted earnings for 2022, reflecting underlying growth and the first year of revenue from its Boom Battle Bar brand acquisition.

---

Rurelec Shares Fall on Liquidity Warning

Shares in Rurelec PLC fell Wednesday after the company said its liquidity position will become acute in the second quarter of 2023.

---

Van Elle Shares Fall After CEO Warns of Challenges

Shares in Van Elle Holdings PLC fell Wednesday as Chief Executive Mark Cutler warned of more challenging market conditions in the short term, though the company's board is confident in achieving market expectations for the full year.

