  Homepage
  News
News
FTSE 100 Rises After US Stocks Rally

12/22/2022 | 04:08am EST
FTSE 100 Rises After US Stocks Rally

0848 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.5% to 7535 points after gains in U.S. stocks overnight following stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data and upbeat earnings. Energy stocks BP and Shell rally on higher oil prices. Miners and other China-exposed stocks including Prudential rise after Chinese authorities ramped up their calls to prioritize growth next year. "Markets are attempting a last-ditch effort to achieve a Santa rally with Wall Street closing significantly higher last night," Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar writes. "Better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings helped to spur a pick-up in risk appetite which when combined with lighter-than-normal volumes around the holidays resulted in U.S. averages posting their best session since November and the Hang Seng jumping over 2.5%." (renae.dyer@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Made.com Board Proposes Voluntary Liquidation

Made.com Group PLC said Thursday that the board has proposed formally winding the company up via a members voluntary liquidation, or MVL.

---

LPA Appoints Stuart Stanyard as CFO

LPA Group PLC said Thursday that it has appointed Stuart Stanyard as chief financial officer.

---

WANdisco Sees FY 2022 Revenue Ahead of Market Views After Getting $12.7 Mln Contract

WANdisco PLC said Thursday that it expects to report revenue for fiscal 2022 ahead of market expectations after it signed an agreement for a $12.7 million contract.

---

Character Group FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell; Shares Slide

Shares of Character Group PLC fell Thursday after the company reported that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 fell on higher costs and that performance in the first half of fiscal 2023 has been affected by challenging conditions.

---

I3 Energy Sees Rise in 2023 Production, to Increase Dividend

i3 Energy PLC said Thursday that it expects average production in 2023 to rise around 10% to 13%, and that it will increase its dividend.

---

Avation Sells Two Aircraft

Avation PLC said Thursday that it has completed the sale of two aircraft that were previously leased to Loganair.

---

NWF Group Saw Strong 1H; To Buy Sweetfuels for GBP14.3 Mln

NWF Group PLC said Thursday that it has seen a strong first half of fiscal 2023, and that it is buying Sweetfuels Ltd. for a total of 14.3 million pounds ($17.3 million) in cash. 

 
Market Talk:

Sterling, Gilts And Other UK Assets Look Unattractive

0819 GMT - U.K. assets including sterling and government bonds look unattractive given the nation's high debt, dire economic outlook and the fallout from Brexit, Commerzbank says. There are many ways of reducing high levels of government debt including austerity and raising revenue through economic growth, Commerzbank currency analyst Ulrich Leuchtmann says in a note. However, the U.K.'s struggling social and health care system mean austerity would be a "painful exercise" while the growth outlook is weak, he says. Brexiteers seem to have got it wrong and this impression is unlikely to change any time soon, he says. GBP/USD rises 0.4% to 1.2124 and EUR/GBP falls 0.1% to 0.8778. The 10-year gilt yield falls 1.6 basis points to 3.551%, according to Tradeweb. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 0407ET

HOT NEWS