FTSE 100 Rises Ahead of Expected Gains on Wall Street

0837 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 1.7% to 7575 points on the first trading session of 2023 for the London stock market ahead of an expected higher open on Wall Street. IG futures data show the Dow opening up 205 points. Energy stocks including BP and Shell are among the top performers on the FTSE 100 as oil prices rise. The possibility of increased Asian travel following China's easing of Covid-19 restrictions has "also boosted the likes of International Consolidated Airlines and Rolls-Royce, while the initial risk-on approach came at the slight expense of the more defensive sectors," Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter writes. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Pathfinder Minerals to Raise GBP500,000 via Placing for Working Capital, Loan Repayment

Pathfinder Minerals PLC said Tuesday that it will raise 500,000 pounds ($602,400) via a placing, with the proceeds to be used toward general working capital purposes and the repayment of a loan.

---

MetalNRG Former Director Drops Legal Proceedings

MetalNRG PLC said Tuesday that former director Pierpaolo Rocco has withdrawn legal proceedings against the company and directors, having previously claimed unfair prejudice.

---

Cineworld Isn't in Talks With AMC Entertainment Holdings

Cineworld Group PLC said Tuesday that neither the company nor its advisors are in talks with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. regarding the sale of its cinema assets.

---

MGC Pharmaceuticals Management Agrees Fee Cut After Strategic Review

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said Tuesday that it has agreed to cut director fees to reduce costs as part of a strategic review of its business and operations.

---

Balfour Beatty to Buy Back up to GBP50 Mln in Shares by May

Balfour Beatty PLC said Tuesday it intends to repurchase up to a maximum of 50 million pounds ($60.2 million) in shares ahead of its annual general meeting on May 11.

---

Aptamer Group Says FY 2023 Revenue Might Drop Below Market Views

Aptamer Group PLC on Tuesday said that its revenue for fiscal 2023 might come in below market expectations as its expects weaker first-half results due to customer delays and general economic conditions.

---

Tufton Oceanic Assets Sells Last Containership for $13 Mln

Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd. said Tuesday that it has sold its last containership--the Riposte--for $13.0 million.

---

Home REIT Shares Suspended Amid Delay to FY 2022 Results

Home REIT PLC said Tuesday that its shares have been temporarily suspended as its auditor BDO LLP completes an enhanced set of procedures, delaying the publication of its fiscal 2022 results.

---

ReNeuron CEO Catherine Isted Steps Down; Iain Ross Appointed Chairman

ReNeuron Group PLC said Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Catherine Isted has stepped down from her role with immediate effect, and that Iain Ross has been appointed as executive chairman.

---

RBG Holdings Appoints Suzanne Drakeford-Lewis as Executive Director

RBG Holdings PLC said Tuesday that Finance Director and Company Secretary Suzanne Drakeford-Lewis has been appointed to the board as executive director with immediate effect.

---

Zenith Energy Sells 51% of Netherlands Subsidiary for Nominal Consideration

Zenith Energy Ltd. said Tuesday that it has agreed to sell a 51% interest in the share capital of its fully-owned subsidiary Zenith Energy Netherlands BV to Hingbo Industries Company Ltd., for a nominal consideration.

---

Bidstack Shares Drop After Company Says It Is in Dispute With Azerion

Shares in Bidstack Group PLC dropped 33% on Tuesday after the company said it intends to claim damages from Azerion Technology BV over the termination of a commercial agreement.

