FTSE 100 Rises, Boosted By Energy Stocks, Miners

1010 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.6% to 7515.55 in morning trade, boosted by gains for heavyweight oil-linked stocks and miners as oil and metal prices rebound on hopes that China may ease its Covid-19 restrictions in response to protests. "The FTSE 100 bounced back on Tuesday as the same oil and mining stocks which had driven the index lower yesterday recovered on hopes for an easing of China's strict zero-Covid policy," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould writes. BP rises 1.2% while Shell gains 1.1%. Among miners, Rio Tinto rises 3.1% and Anglo American by 2.9%. International Consolidated Airlines falls 1.4% after budget airline peer easyJet reported a full-year pretax loss, causing its shares to fall 4%. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

AstraZeneca to Buy Neogene Therapeutics for $320 Mln

AstraZeneca PLC said Tuesday that it is buying biotechnology company Neogene Therapeutics Inc. for up to $320 million.

---

easyJet FY 2022 Pretax Loss Narrowed, Revenue Rose on Pandemic Recovery

easyJet PLC said Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 pretax loss narrowed and revenue rose as passenger numbers and revenue per seat recovered following the easing of Covid-19-related restrictions.

---

Shaftesbury Swung to FY 2022 Pretax Profit on Revaluation Gains and as Income Rose

Shaftesbury PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a pretax profit for fiscal 2022, primarily on gains from the revaluation of investment properties, while net property income rose 28%.

---

Amigo Holdings Swung to 1H Loss, Revenue Fell as Legacy Loan Book Unwinds

Amigo Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2023 as revenue dropped, and said meetings with potential investors in relation to a capital raise are under way.

---

Wise PLC 1H Pretax Profit Boosted by Interest Rates, Higher Revenue

Wise PLC on Tuesday reported a large rise in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 as it benefited from higher interest rates on customer accounts, and backed its full-year guidance.

Market Talk:

Market Makers, Gilt Investors Differ on Long Gilt Syndication, DMO Says

1016 GMT - U.K. gilt market-makers broadly favor the syndication of a new bond maturing in the 30-year area while more gilt investors show a preference for the launch of a new 40-year maturity, the U.K. Debt Management Office says after consultations with them. "The balance of opinion among market makers was more in favour of a new bond maturing in the 30-year area with a maturity year of 2053 most often mentioned," the DMO says. Meanwhile, "a majority of gilt investors had a preference for the launch of a new 40-year maturity." (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

