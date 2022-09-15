FTSE 100 Rises, Led by Housebuilders, Banks

0755 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.5% to 7315 points, recovering slightly after two days of consecutive declines. Investors have "regained some poise" following the effects of Tuesday's stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation print as data on Wednesday showed U.S. producer prices fell for a second month in August, Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter writes. "Nonetheless, volatility seems set to remain entrenched for the time being as the global economy grapples with high inflation and central bank measures to tame it." Housebuilders lead the gains on the FTSE 100 after official data on Wednesday showed house prices jumped by the most since May 2003 in July. Banks are also higher as traders bet on further interest-rate rises by central banks. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Shell Names Wael Sawan as Next CEO

Shell PLC said Thursday that it has appointed Wael Sawan as its next chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

---

Wickes 1H Pretax Profit Slipped on Costs; Revenue Rose

Wickes Group PLC said Thursday that its first-half pretax profit slipped on increased costs, though revenue rose 1.3%.

---

THG 1H Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs, Despite Revenue Increase

THG PLC reported on Thursday a widened pretax loss for the first half of 2022 after booking higher costs and despite a record revenue increase.

---

Kier FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose Despite Revenue Slip; Order Book Increased

Kier Group PLC said Thursday that its fiscal 2022 pretax profit significantly rose on a strong operational performance and despite a slight slip in revenue, and that its order book increased on year.

---

Open Orphan Helping Irish Authorities Investigate Insider-Dealing Allegation

Open Orphan PLC said Thursday that it has been made aware by Irish authorities of potential insider dealing in its shares by an unconnected private individual in 2020, and that the company is helping them with their inquires.

---

Trustpilot Appoints Zillah Byng-Thorne as Deputy Chairman

Trustpilot AS said Thursday that it has appointed Zillah Byng-Thorne as an independent nonexecutive director and deputy chairman of the company from Oct. 1.

---

Brooks Macdonald FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose, Raises Dividend

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC reported a pretax profit increase for fiscal 2022 despite a challenging market backdrop and increased its dividend payout.

---

Trainline Sees 1H Ticket Sales, Revenue Higher on Covid-19 Recovery

Trainline PLC said in an update Thursday that first-half net ticket sales and revenue rose significantly on year after a strong post-Covid-19 industry recovery across Europe.

---

M.J. Gleeson FY 2022 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose on Strong Demand

M.J. Gleeson PLC said Thursday that fiscal 2022 pretax profit and revenue both rose on strong demand and selling prices, and that it is confident of further profit in fiscal 2023.

---

IG Group 1Q Revenue Rose; Remains Confident About Medium-Term Outlook

IG Group Holdings PLC said Thursday that revenue increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, positioning the group well for the rest of the year.

---

Hilton Food 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Costs; Sees 2022 Profit Below Expectations

Hilton Food Group PLC said Thursday that said it expects profit for the full year to miss expectations after first-half pretax profit fell on higher costs and despite an increase in revenue.

Market Talk:

Shell's New CEO Looks Like a Good Choice

0751 GMT - Shell's new CEO Wael Sawan has immense drive and clear ideas how to go further with the company in the years ahead, ING's Quirijn Mulder says in a research note. Sawan is bright, enthusiastic, knows the company well and is a no nonsense manager, qualities that contribute to making him a good choice to lead the energy group, Mulder adds. Ben van Beurden's successor is currently director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions and should start as one of the youngest CEOs in the company's history, the analyst says. ING maintains its buy rating on the stock. Shares in London are up 0.4% at 2350.50 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

