FTSE 100 Rises as Global Market Sentiment Improves

0806 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.5% to 7157 points as market sentiment improves following losses across global equities last week. Asia stocks rebounded Tuesday following gains in Europe in the previous session, while U.S. stock futures point to a higher open after markets were closed Monday for a holiday. "While the improving sentiment could support equity bulls in the near term, caution lingers in the air with investors likely to adopt a guarded approach towards risky assets," FXTM analyst Lukman Otunga writes. DS Smith shares gain 1.4% after the packaging group reported higher full-year profits and issued a positive outlook. Mining shares rally as copper prices rise. Online grocer Ocado declines 5.4% after a GBP578 million capital raising. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

DS Smith FY 2022 Profit Rose Amid Volume Growth, Expects Trend to Continue

DS Smith PLC on Tuesday reported higher profits amid record volume growth for fiscal 2022, and forecast that its performance will improve again this year.

---

easyJet to Buy 56 New Aircraft from Airbus, Convert 18 Others

Budget airline easyJet PLC said Tuesday that it is buying 56 Airbus A320neo family aircraft from Airbus SE and converting 18 A320neo family aircraft into 18 A321neo aircraft.

---

John Wood Names COO Ken Gilmartin as Incoming CEO

John Wood Group PLC said Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Ken Gilmartin will become chief executive officer, effective July 1, taking over from current CEO Robin Watson.

---

HSS Hire Sees 2022 Adjusted Ebita in Line With Market Views

HSS Hire Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects to report adjusted Ebita for the full year in line with market expectations as it continues to manage ongoing macroeconomic challenges effectively.

---

Telecom Plus FY 2022 Revenue, Pretax Profit Rose on Demand, Underlying Organic Customer Growth

Telecom Plus PLC said Tuesday that it booked record results that were ahead of expectations for fiscal 2022, with increased revenue and pretax profit, after improved demand and underlying organic customer growth.

---

Safestore 1H Pretax Profit Rose on Investment Gains; Sees Full-Year Earnings Rising

Safestore Holdings PLC said Tuesday that its pretax profit and revenue rose for the first half of fiscal 2022, driven mainly by investment property gains, and forecasts full-year earnings slightly above market views.

---

FireAngel Expects to Meet Its 1H Views as Demand Outstrips Supply

FireAngel Safety Technology Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects to meet its first half views, with demand higher than its ability to supply products and set to remain high throughout 2022.

---

K3 Capital Expect to Report Market Beating FY 2022 Earnings

K3 Capital Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects its fiscal 2022 performance to be ahead of market expectations, with all three units generating strong growth.

---

Tremor International in Talks Over Potential Amobee Acquisition

Tremor International Ltd. said Tuesday that it is aware of press speculation regarding a potential acquisition of Amobee and that it is currently in discussions with the company.

---

Record PLC FY 2022 Profit Rose, Declares Special Dividend

Record PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose, as it benefited from management-fees growth across all current product lines, and raised its dividend payout and declared a special dividend.

---

H.C. Slingsby Says Early 2022 Profit Rose on Higher Sales but Remains Cautious

H.C. Slingsby PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit in the first five months of the year rose due to increased sales, but retained a cautious outlook on a competitive market and macroeconomic factors.

---

1Spatial Year-to-Date Sales Backlog, Recurring Revenue Rises

1Spatial PLC said Tuesday that its sales backlog and recurring revenue rose in fiscal 2023 to date, and it is confident in delivering full-year results in line with its expectations.

---

Gear4Music FY 2022 Revenue, Pretax Profit Fell After Prior Year Was Boosted by Lockdown Impact

Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC said Tuesday that revenue and pretax profit for fiscal 2022 fell after an exceptional fiscal 2021 boosted by the effects of Covid-19 lockdowns.

---

Starcrest Education Nonexecutive Chairman Resigns

Starcrest Education Ltd. said Tuesday that Nonexecutive Chairman John McLean has resigned, effective June 20.

---

FinnCap CEO to Step Down; John Farrugia to be Named CEO Designate

FinnCap Group PLC said Tuesday that John Farrugia will be appointed chief executive officer designate and eventually CEO, as current CEO Sam Smith intends to step down from Sept. 1.

---

B90 Holdings 2021 Pretax Loss Widened on Growth Expenses

B90 Holdings PLC said Tuesday that pretax loss for 2021 widened on higher costs as the group focused on organic growth and acquisitions.

Market Talk:

Copper Moves to 10-Month Lows as Metals Stagnate on Inflation Worries

0739 GMT - Metal prices are slipping in early trading as inflationary worries and weak demand compound uptake. Three-month prices in London are marginally up 0.1% to $8,9450 a ton, but this is the lowest they have been since August 2021. Aluminum prices are up 0.3% to $2,524 a ton, but are at their lowest level since last July. "[The] macro mood was bearish," Peak Trading Research say in a note, adding that copper's weakness in prices is "a good proxy for weak global growth expectations". "We still need sustained consumption over a longer period to inspire macro confidence" with yo-yoing Covid-19 policies in China not helping to improve sentiment, Marex's Asian Metals team add in a note. (yusuf.khan@wsj.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 0424ET