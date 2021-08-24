FTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Travel Stocks Gain

FTSE 100 Rises as Miners, M&S Gain; Sainsbury Falls

0756 GMT - The FTSE 100 gains 0.2%, or 15 points to 7124 as gains for miners, travel-related stocks and Marks & Spencer offset losses for Sainsbury's and banks. BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Glencore are all higher after an upbeat close in Asia, despite metal prices trading mixed. Carnival, TUI and IAG advance and U.K. retailer M&S is the top riser, up 3% after a positive note from Berenberg. Oil stocks BP and Shell also gain as the price of Brent crude ticks up 0.6% to $69.19. Still, Sainsbury's loses ground after Monday's gains on the back of weekend takeover speculation, while HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest and Barclays are all lower. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Mediazest Sees Improved 2H Performance

Mediazest PLC said Tuesday that recent contract wins have led to a notable improvement in its performance for the second half of fiscal 2021 and that its outlook beyond the current year also looks encouraging.

Wood Group's 1H Underlying Earnings at Higher End of Guidance, Backs FY View

John Wood Group PLC on Tuesday reported a net loss for the first half of the year but said underlying earnings were towards the higher end of the guided range.

Gfinity Raises GBP3.3 Mln to Part-Fund Acquisition

Gfinity PLC said Tuesday that it has raised 3.3 million pounds ($4.5 million) via the share placing, subscription and PrimaryBid offer to part fund the acquisition of Megit Ltd., as first announced Monday.

Science Group Won't Raise GBP50.6 Mln Takeover Proposal for TP Group

Science Group PLC said Tuesday that it doesn't plan to increase its 50.6 million pound ($69.4 million) takeover proposal for TP Group PLC and has therefore declared it final.

Polyus 2Q Profit Rose on Higher Gold Sales

Polyus PJSC on Tuesday reported that its profit increased 43% in the second quarter compared with the prior period, reflecting higher gold production.

Essensys Sees FY 2021 Adjusted Earnings In Line With Expectations

Essensys PLC said Tuesday that adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 is expected to be in line with consensus forecasts, and that revenue fell slightly but matched forecasts.

Tanfield Group Says Snorkel International Revenue More Than Doubled in 2Q

Tanfield Group PLC said Tuesday that revenue at its 49%-owned Snorkel International Holdings LLC more than doubled in the second quarter of 2021 and that net loss for the first half narrowed.

CPPGroup Swung to 1H Pretax Loss; Sees Full Year in Line With Market Views

Insurer CPPGroup PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a pretax loss from continuing operations in the first half of the year as a result of exceptional costs and that full-year performance should be in line with market expectations.

Tirupati Graphite FY 2021 Gross Profit Rose 66%

Tirupati Graphite PLC said Tuesday that its gross profit increased 66% in the fiscal year ended March 31.

Global Ports Holding Says Cruise Activity Levels Are Increasing

Global Ports Holding PLC said Tuesday that cruise-activity levels are increasing, although they remain low versus historical standards, and that it expects a steady rise in cruise ship calls and passengers over the remainder of the year.

Market Talk:

Spectris Seen Having Strong Balance Sheet After NDC Technologies Sale

0829 GMT - Spectris has completed its portfolio-optimization program with the sale of NDC Technologies for $180 million, which leaves it with a strong balance sheet and lots of merger-and-acquisition firepower, Jefferies says. The deal shouldn't come as a surprise to the market, given that it is in line with the strategy of FTSE 250 provider of precision-measurement instruments, but its price should be well received, Jefferies says. Following the sale, Spectris will be a collection of businesses that are exposed to end markets with a more attractive outlook, Jefferies says. Shares in Spectris rise 0.9%. (adria.calatayud@dowjones.com)

Wood Group Investors May Have To Wait For Dividends

0821 GMT - Wood Group investors may have to wait a while for dividends, eToro says after the Scottish oil-industry engineer reported a first-half net loss. Wood had a difficult first quarter, but a margin improvement and solid increase in orders are encouraging, the trading firm says. "The energy-services company trimmed millions in costs earlier in the pandemic and is still resisting paying a dividend to repair its balance sheet, which it's slowly doing," eToro analyst Adam Vettese says. "Oil demand is recovering, which will help, but uncertainty remains and Wood Group is understandably playing it cautious. With no debt reduction and revenue down significantly, however, it'll probably be a while before the firm announces the resumption of its dividend."(philip.waller@wsj.com)

HSBC Cuts UK GDP Forecast to 6.7% Growth in 2021

0809 GMT - HSBC has downwardly revised its GDP forecasts for the U.K. on the back of the slightly lower-than-expected second quarter outturn. HSBC had expected growth of 5.2% quarter on quarter, while the outturn was just 4.8%. Following the revision, HSBC expects 6.7% GDP growth in 2021, down from 7.1% previously. "The downward revisions we have made in the near term don't detract from what appears to remain a strong demand picture: strength in household consumption, consumer and business confidence and the housing and labour markets all point to a healthy outlook on that front," HSBC's senior economist Elizabeth Martins says. She adds that the problems relates to supply of goods, services and labor. (maria.martinez@wsj.com)

Wood Group Shares Fall as 1H Cash Disappoints

0809 GMT - Wood Group shares drop 4% after the consulting and engineering company reported interim results. While the company's comments on outlook are positive, once again the cash side of results disappoints, with net debt of $1.28 billion higher than guidance and a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.9 times, Jefferies says. Wood had guided for net debt of around $1.15 billion and a leverage ratio of around 2.5 times, Jefferies notes. In addition, revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.8 billion is also likely to trim the $7 billion consensus down, the U.S. bank says. Jefferies has an outperform recommendation on the stock. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

