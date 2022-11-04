Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
FTSE 100 Rises as Mining, Oil, Bank Stocks Gain

11/04/2022 | 05:34am EDT
FTSE 100 Rises as Mining, Oil, Bank Stocks Gain

0917 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index rises 1%, or 69 points to 7257 on the back of gains for miners, oil and banking stocks. Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, BHP, Glencore and Fresnillo all advance as crude and metal prices increase after upbeat overnight trading in Asia. Other big risers include BP, Shell and Asia-focused banks Standard Chartered and HSBC. Brent crude climbs 2% to $96.61 and gold, silver and most base metal prices rise. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong rose 2% and 5% respectively. "Stocks have risen in Asia overnight, as hopes of relaxation of China's anti-Covid measures spurred a revival of risk-taking after the losses mid-week," IG analysts say in a note. (philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

4imprint Raises Revenue View to Around $1.1B After Strong Performance

4imprint Group PLC said Friday that it expects revenue for 2022 to be around $1.1 billion after strong momentum and that pretax profit is seen toward the top end of the current range of analysts' forecasts, and not less than $90 million.

---

Morgan Advanced Materials Raises 2022 Sales Growth Guidance to 7%-9%

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC said on Friday that sales for the first nine months of the year rose 11% on an organic constant-currency basis, and that it expects 2022 organic constant-currency growth to be in the range of 7%-9%, above prior guidance.

---

DFS Furniture Has Seen Rise in Demand Since September

DFS Furniture PLC said Friday that it has experienced a rise in orders since early September and expects full-year earnings to be in line with its mid-case scenario for a pretax profit of 36 million pounds ($40.2 million).

---

TBC Bank 3Q Pretax Profit Significantly Rose; Backs Mid-term Targets

TBC Bank Group PLC said Friday that a significant rise in pretax profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and reiterated its medium-term guidance.

---

Caspian Sunrise Creates Oil Trading Subsidiary; Declares First Dividend of $1.1 Mln

Caspian Sunrise PLC said Friday that it has created a new oil trading subsidiary and that it is declaring its first dividend of $1.1 million.

---

Bluejay Mining COO Eric Sondergaard Resigns

Bluejay Mining PLC said Friday that Chief Operating Officer Eric Sondergaard is resigning with immediate effect.

---

Tlou Energy Raises A$2 Mln via Share Placing to Fund Lesedi Project

Tlou Energy Ltd. said Friday that it has raised 2 million Australian Dollars ($1.3 million) via a share placing, and will use the money to develop its Lesedi power project in Botswana. 

 
Market Talk:

Morgan Advanced Materials' Update Set for Positive Reaction

0755 GMT - Morgan Advanced Materials has published a robust business update, with organic sales growth of 11% for the first nine months on-year--moderating slightly from the first half as expected--, but raising full-year growth guidance a couple of percentage points, Citi says. The ceramic, carbon and composite products supplier had previously flagged 2H could be more challenging for growth, but it is encouraging that both the top and bottom lines appear to be holding up better than it expected, Citi analyst Paul Bradley says in a research note. "We expect a positive market reaction to the trading update and small upward revisions to consensus," the U.S. bank says. Citi retains its buy rating and 468 pence price target on Morgan's stock. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 0533ET

