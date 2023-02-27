FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Majors Gain; AB Foods, Bunzl Also Rally

FTSE 100 Rise as AB Foods, Bunzl Rally

0849 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.8% to 7942 points as Primark owner Associated British Foods gains following an upbeat trading statement and distribution group Bunzl advances after well-received full-year results. AB Foods adds 2.5% after saying its full-year outlook has improved as consumer spending proved more resilient than expected. Bunzl gains 2.3% as it raised its dividend following stronger full-year earnings and announced the acquisition of German workwear and personal protective equipment distributor Arbeitsschutz-Express. Energy giants Shell and BP rally as oil and gas prices rise.(renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

DX (Group) Resumes Dividend After 1H Pretax Profit Rose

DX (Group) PLC said Monday that pretax profit rose for the first half of fiscal 2023, driven by new business wins, price increases and strong customer service levels, and that it is resuming dividend payments.

---

Dechra Pharmaceuticals 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Costs Despite Revenue Rise

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC said Monday that pretax profit in the first half of fiscal 2023 fell on higher costs, despite a rise in revenue, and that it sees full-year underlying operating profit meeting the lower end of market views.

---

Elixirr Sees 2022 Revenue, Earnings Rising; Hikes Dividend

Elixirr International PLC said Monday that it expects to report revenue and adjusted Ebitda for 2022 rose in line with market expectations, and significantly increased its final dividend.

---

Hercules Site Services Raises GBP1.7 Mln to Support Labour Supply Unit Growth

Hercules Site Services PLC said Monday that it has raised 1.7 million pounds ($2 million) via a share placing and will use the money for working capital to support organic growth in its labour supply unit.

---

Begbies Traynor Expects to Meet FY Views as 3Q in Line

Begbies Traynor Group PLC said Monday that third-quarter performance has been in line with the first half year and it continues to expect to meet market expectations for the full year.

---

Bunzl 2022 Pretax Profit Rose But Missed Consensus; Backs 2023 Views

Bunzl PLC said Monday that 2022 pretax profit and revenue rose but missed consensus, and backed its guidance for 2023.

---

Artemis Resources Shares Halted on ASX Pending Capital Raising

Artemis Resources Ltd. said Monday that trading in its shares has been suspended on the Australian Securities Exchange ahead of a planned capital raising.

---

Fix Price Group 4Q Profit Rose on Increased Sales, Store Openings

Fix Price Group Ltd. said Monday that both fourth-quarter revenue and profit rose on increased store openings and higher sales.

---

Capricorn Energy Overall 2022 Production Fell; Names New Acting CFO

Capricorn Energy PLC said Monday that its 2022 overall production slipped on lower gas production, and named Clare Mawdsley as acting chief financial officer.

---

GlobalData 2022 Profit, Revenue Rose

GlobalData PLC said Monday that 2022 pretax profit rose as the company delivered on its near-term financial targets thanks to resilient nature of the business model.

---

AB Foods Upgrades FY 2023 Views as Inflation Pressure Eases -- Update

Associated British Foods PLC said Monday that its fiscal 2023 expectations have improved as inflationary pressures are starting to ease.

---

Senior 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Stronger Comparatives

Senior PLC on Monday reported a fall in 2022 pretax profit after booking the proceeds from the sale of its Aerospace Connecticut business in the comparable period.

---

UK Oil & Gas Installs Boreholes for Horse Hill Site, to Improve Earnings

UK Oil & Gas PLC said Monday that it has installed three groundwater monitoring boreholes at its planned Horse Hill-2z site in England, part of a program to improve the site's net earnings.

---

CentralNic 2022 Revenue, Profit Jump as Market Share Gained

CentralNic Group PLC said Monday that pretax profit and revenue jumped in 2022 as organic growth accelerated amid market share gains.

---

Forward Partners' Shares Fall on Lower 2022 Portfolio Valuation, Net Asset Value

Shares of Forward Partners Group PLC fell 9.1% in early trade on Monday after the company said it expects to report a fall in the value of its portfolio and net asset value for last year due to public market and macroeconomic pressures.

---

Beeks Financial Cloud 1H Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs; FY 2023 in Line With Views

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC said Monday that its pretax loss widened in the first half of fiscal 2023 after it booked higher costs, and that it sees full-year results in line with expectations.

---

Rambler Metals Applies for Creditor Protection, Agrees $5 Mln Loan

Rambler Metals & Mining PLC said Monday that it has applied for an initial order for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, and entered a conditional agreement for a $5 million loan.

Market Talk:

Bunzl Can Expect Upgrades on Acquisition Activity

0847 GMT - Bunzl's 2022 results were as strong as expected as the distribution-and-outsourcing company delivered capital efficiency to clients, Shore Capital analyst Robin Speakman says in a note. The company's fundamentals remain strong and are backed by excellent cashflow credentials and a strong balance sheet with growing firepower for shareholder value creation, he says. Furthermore the company saw 12 acquisitions completed in 2022 for a total spend of GBP322 million and analysts say they expect to see a higher level of spend and revenue and profit accretion through this year after the company confirmed its first two acquisitions of 2023. "As always, acquisitions can be expected to drive upgrades as the year progresses under the group's 'buy & build' strategy," Speakman says. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

AB Foods' Consumer-Spend Views Could Boost Investor Confidence

0844 GMT - Associated British Foods' 1H update showed optimistic trading and a welcomed FY 2023 upgrade, Shore Capital analysts Clive Black and Darren Shirley say in a note. Despite its Primark label continuing to be the main focus of investor interest, the British conglomerate's comments regarding more resilient consumer expenditure, less volatile inflation and some decline in commodity costs were also well received, they say. "Such comments with warm mood music around spring and summer ranges, could be a notable boost to investor confidence," they add. Shore has a buy rating on the stock at 1,947 pence. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

