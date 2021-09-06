FTSE 100 Rises as Oil, Mining, Financial Stocks Gain

0802 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.5%, or 38 points, to 7175 amid gains for oil, mining and financial stocks after upbeat overnight trading in Asia. Chilean copper miner Antofagasta advances as the price of copper edges 0.1% higher, while Glencore and Fresnillo also progress. BP and Royal Dutch Shell climb even as the price of a barrel of Brent crude dips 1% to $71.83, while Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, London Stock Exchange, Legal & General, Standard Chartered and Barclays are all higher. Chinese stocks closed 2% ahead and markets in Hong Kong and Japan also rose. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Goldman Sachs's Petershill Partners to Raise $750 Mln in London IPO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. intends to list its Petershill Partners unit in London, raising at least $750 million for the investor in alternative-asset managers.

---

AltynGold Swung to 1H Profit, Revenue Rose on Higher Gold Prices

AltynGold PLC said Monday that it swung to pretax profit in the first half, benefiting from increased ore extraction, lower operating cash costs of production and higher gold prices.

---

Digital 9 Infrastructure Buys Icelandic Data-Center Platform for GBP231 Mln

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC said Monday that it has completed the acquisition of Verne Holdings Ltd., a data-center platform in Iceland, for a valuation of approximately 231 million pounds ($320.1 million) in cash.

---

Belvoir 1H Pretax Profit, Revenue Increased; Raises Dividend

Belvoir Group PLC said Monday that its first-half pretax profit and revenue increased significantly, and raised its dividend.

---

Dechra FY 2021 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose on Strong Organic Growth

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC said Monday that its fiscal 2021 pretax profit and revenue rose on the back of strong organic growth in all of its key markets and product categories.

---

Powerhouse Energy Notes Talks with Linde Over Possible Use of Hydrogen Technology

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC said Monday that one of its licensee companies is in talks with industrial gases-and-engineering company Linde PLC over a plant using Powerhouse's technology.

---

Sylvania Platinum FY 2021 Pretax Profit, Revenue Increased; Raises Dividend

Sylvania Platinum Ltd. said Monday that its fiscal 2021 pretax profit and revenue rose on the back of a strong price environment for platinum-group metals, and raised its final dividend.

---

Science Group Asks TP Group to Call a General Meeting to Consider Board's Constitution

Science Group PLC said Monday that it has requisitioned TP Group PLC's board of directors to call a general meeting of group shareholders to consider the constitution of the board.

---

Avation Agrees on Terms With Philippine Airlines for Lease of Aircraft

Avation PLC said Monday that it has agreed on terms for Philippine Airlines Inc. to retain the use of a Boeing 777-300ER on lease after the airline filed for U.S. bankruptcy.

---

Totally PLC Trading Strongly; In Line With Market Views

Totally PLC said Monday that it is trading strongly and in line with market expectations, and that the board remained confident in the outlook going forward.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Dow Jones Newswires; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-21 0420ET