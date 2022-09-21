Advanced search
FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks, Aveva Gain

09/21/2022 | 04:27am EDT
0803 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index rises 0.4%, or 27 points to 7219 as rising crude prices boost oil stocks and a takeover bid boosts Aveva. BP and Shell advance as Brent crude increases 2.9% to $93.28 a barrel. "Russian President Vladimir Putin is mobilizing more troops for Ukraine and said the West wants to destroy Russia ahead of announced referendum plans on Ukraine joining Russia in the coming days," Interactive Investor head of investment Victoria Scholar writes. "His speech sent the Russian rouble lower and oil prices sharply higher." Meanwhile, Aveva rises 2% after the industrial-software firm agreed to a 9.48 billion pound ($10.79 billion) takeover by its major shareholder, French industrial group Schneider Electric. (philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Land Securities London Portfolio Signs New Rent; Occupancy on the Rise

Land Securities Group PLC said Wednesday that operational momentum has continued in its central London portfolio, signing new rent, with occupancy rising since the end of fiscal 2022.

---

Keywords Studios 1H Pretax Profit Rose Amid Strong Demand Levels for Content

Keywords Studios PLC reported on Wednesday a significant rise in pretax profit for the first half of 2022, as revenue rose on strong demand levels for its content.

---

S4 Capital 1H Operating Loss Widened Significantly; FY Outlook Unchanged

S4 Capital PLC on Wednesday reported a significantly widened operating loss for the first half of 2022, and said its full-year like-for-like net revenue growth target remains unchanged at 25%.

---

Aveva Agrees to GBP9.48 Bln Takeover by Schneider

Aveva Group PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed to a 9.48 billion pound ($10.79 billion) takeover by its major shareholder French energy management and automation group Schneider Electric SE.

---

Galliford Try FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell; Starts GBP15 Mln Share Buyback

Galliford Try Holdings PLC on Wednesday said that its fiscal 2022 pretax profit fell on a statutory basis, though it rose on an adjusted basis, and that it will buy up to 15 million pounds ($17.1 million) in a share-buyback program.

---

Ten Entertainment Swung to 1H Pretax Profit as Revenue Rose on Higher Sales

Ten Entertainment Group PLC said Wednesday that it swung to a first-half pretax profit as revenue rose on record sales, and that its performance for the year was in line with expectations.

---

Games Workshop Early FY 2023 Performance Meeting Views; Declares Dividend

Games Workshop Group PLC said Wednesday that core revenue rose and pretax profit slipped in the three months to Aug. 28, in line with expectations, and declared a dividend.

---

City Pub Swung to 1H Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose in Covid-19 Recovery

City Pub Group PLC said Wednesday that it swung to a pretax profit in the first half and that revenue rose significantly as it recovered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

---

Pendragon 1H Pretax Profit Rose on Improved Margins

Pendragon PLC reported on Wednesday an increased pretax profit for the first half of 2022 helped by higher margins on new and used vehicles sales and that it expects supply shortfalls to remain.

---

WANdisco Signs $25 Mln Contract, Sees 2022 Bookings Beating Market Views

WANdisco PLC said Wednesday that it has signed a $25 million contract with a major global communications company, and that it expects 2022 bookings to significantly exceed market expectations.

---

LXI REIT in Discussions With Sainsbury's Over GBP500 Mln Sale, Leaseback

LXI REIT PLC said Wednesday that it is in discussions to acquire a portfolio of grocery stores from J Sainsbury PLC on a sale-and-leaseback basis for an expected 500 million pounds ($569 million).

---

JD Sports Agrees to Deal Worth GBP5.5 Mln With Former Chairman Peter Cowgill

JD Sports Fashion PLC said Wednesday that it has reached a deal with former Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill, which includes enhanced restrictive covenants for a two-year period and a consultancy agreement.

---

Polyus 1H Revenue Fell on Lower Gold Sales, Higher Costs

Polyus PJSC said Wednesday that revenue fell for the first half as the volume of total gold sales decreased and its total cash cost per ounce sold, or TCC, rose 12% in the period to $435.

---

Petershill Partners Posts 1H Pretax Loss, Upgrades 2022 Views; Declares Dividend

Petershill Partners PLC on Wednesday reported a pretax loss for the first half of 2022, raised its full-year guidance and declared a dividend payout.

---

SRT Marine Systems to Report Improved 1H Performance Vs 1H 2022; Shares Rise

Shares of SRT Marine Systems PLC rose 11% on Wednesday after the company said that it expects to report earnings for the first half of fiscal 2023 that are better than the same period a year earlier following an excellent start to the year.

---

Frontier Developments FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell Sharply on Higher Costs

Frontier Developments PLC reported on Wednesday a significant decline in pretax profit for fiscal 2022 after the company booked higher costs, and said the board remains confident about meeting views for fiscal 2023.

---

Warpaint London 1H Pretax Profit Rose on Strong Profit Margin; Raises Dividend

Warpaint London PLC on Wednesday reported an increased pretax profit for the first half driven by a significantly improved gross profit margin and higher revenue.

---

TP Group 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed on Lower Costs; TPG Maritime Hurt by Legacy Contracts

TP Group PLC said Wednesday that its first-half pretax loss narrowed after booking lower costs, and that the performance of its TPG Maritime division remains hampered by legacy contracts.

---

SDI Group Sees FY 2023 Earnings in Line With Market Views

SDI Group PLC said it has made a good start to the year and anticipates reporting full-year earnings in line with market expectations.

---

XPS Pensions Acquires Penfida Limited; Sees 2022 Ahead of Board Views

XPS Pensions Group PLC said Wednesday that it has acquired Penfida Limited for 11.6 million pounds ($13.2 million), and that it expects full-year performance to be above views. 

 
Market Talk:

JD Sports' Retention Deals With Former Chairman Will Benefit Its Prospects

0757 GMT - JD Sports' new agreements with former Chairman Peter Cowgill allow the new CEO and chairman to have ongoing engagement with the executive that did most to build the fashion retailer, Shore Capital's analysts Eleonora Dani and Clive Black say in a research note. Specifically, the agreements potentially retain Cowgill, who has key relationships with rival brand owners, within JD's fold, the analysts say. Shore expects to see JD Sports reporting growth of 5% for the first half of 2022 and a conservative pretax profit of GBP947 million. Shares are down 0.04% at 122.85 pence. (sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP PLC 2.20% 3119 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC 1.01% 1204 Delayed Quote.-33.03%
FTSE 100 0.52% 7231.98 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC 3.18% 162 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC -13.73% 6070 Delayed Quote.-29.19%
J SAINSBURY PLC 1.83% 198 Delayed Quote.-29.59%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC -0.24% 122.675 Delayed Quote.-43.57%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC -2.93% 2281.16 Delayed Quote.-20.12%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 0.80% 595 Delayed Quote.-23.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.53% 92.96 Delayed Quote.17.99%
LXI REIT PLC 1.48% 140.45 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
PENDRAGON PLC -1.00% 22.7708 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC 0.92% 219.5 Delayed Quote.-20.77%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.62% 781.1073 Real-time Quote.16.56%
S4 CAPITAL PLC 5.78% 152.2556 Delayed Quote.-77.37%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -0.64% 115.3 Real-time Quote.-32.70%
SDI GROUP PLC -0.76% 160.77 Delayed Quote.-14.96%
SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC 8.13% 27.25 Delayed Quote.-37.00%
TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC 4.97% 198.4 Delayed Quote.-24.32%
THE CITY PUB GROUP PLC 8.41% 58 Delayed Quote.-47.16%
TP GROUP PLC -2.85% 1.535 Delayed Quote.-66.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.78% 60.935 Delayed Quote.-19.84%
WANDISCO PLC 6.34% 428.83 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
WARPAINT LONDON PLC 2.72% 132 Delayed Quote.-20.13%
WTI 2.47% 86.169 Delayed Quote.13.41%
XPS PENSIONS GROUP PLC 3.03% 124.6667 Delayed Quote.-13.57%
