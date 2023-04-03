FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain After OPEC Output Cut

0804 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index rises 0.7%, or 55 points to 7687 as oil stocks rise after Middle East oil cartel OPEC and its allies announced production cuts. BP, Harbour Energy and Shell top the blue-chip risers as the price of a barrel of Brent crude advances 5.5% to $84.27. "Oil prices are gaining over 5% after OPEC+ surprised the market on Sunday with voluntary output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day starting in May," Interactive Investor's head of investment, Victoria Scholar, writes. Meanwhile, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking and NatWest all rise after the U.K. government said it was extending a trading plan to help sell down the taxpayer's stake in NatWest by another two years. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Intertek Buys Brazilian Environmental Analysis Provider for Undisclosed Sum

Intertek Group PLC said Monday that it has agreed to buy Brazilian environmental analysis provider Controle Analitico Analises Tecnicas Ltda for an undisclosed price.

Fiske Buys Client Book From Investment Manager for Maximum of GBP320,000

Fiske PLC said Monday that it has acquired a book of existing client relationships from self-employed investment manager of the company Brian Thomlinson for a maximum of 320,000 pounds ($394,688).

Peel Hunt Expects FY 2023 Loss, Lower Revenue on Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

Peel Hunt Ltd. said on Monday that it expects losses in fiscal 2023 and revenue to fall due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Numis 1H Revenue Fell Amid Weaker Investment Banking Markets

Numis Corp. said Monday that it expects to report that revenue fell 14% in the first half of fiscal 2023 amid weaker overall investment banking markets, and that despite a good start to the year, equities revenue will be lower than the comparative period.

Hammerson Sells Stake in Paris Shopping Center, Extension for EUR164 Mln

Hammerson PLC said Monday that it has completed the disposal of its 25% stake in Parisian shopping center Italie Deux and 100% of the Italik extension for a cash consideration of 164 million euros ($177.8 million).

Chill Brands Raises $3.2 Mln to Develop Products, Boost Marketing

Chill Brands Group PLC said Monday that it has raised 2.6 million pounds ($3.2 million) from an investor through a share subscription and the issue of convertible loan notes, and that the funds will be used to expand and develop its vapor products.

WH Ireland Expects FY23 Swing to Pretax Loss on Slow Transactional Activity

W.H. Ireland Group PLC said Monday that it expects to swing to a pretax loss in fiscal 2023 due to slowed transactional activity in the year.

Boohoo Appoints Alistair McGeorge as Deputy Chairman

Boohoo Group PLC said Monday that it has appointed Alistair McGeorge as a nonexecutive director, succeeding Brian Small as the group's deputy chairman with effect from March 31.

Cineworld Reaches Conditional Pact With Lenders to Exit Bankruptcy -- Update

Cineworld Group PLC said Monday that it has reached agreements with its lenders to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.

Burford Capital Says US Court Found Liability Against Argentina in Petersen Claim

Burford Capital Ltd. said Monday that a U.S. court found liability against Argentina on Friday in claims brought by Petersen Energia Inversora, SAU and Eton Park against Argentina and YPF SA, with substantial damages set to be awarded.

NetScientific to Report Significant Increase in Its Fair Value for 2022

NetScientific PLC said Monday that it expects to report a significant increase in its fair value as at the end of 2022 and a marked growth in activity in the second half, and that the search for a new chair is progressing well.

Industrials REIT Agrees to Proposed $615 Mln Blackstone Takeover

Industrials REIT Ltd. said Monday that it has agreed to a possible 498.7 million pound ($615.1 million) takeover from Blackstone Inc. that it would recommend to shareholders if a formal proposal is made.

D4t4 Shares Fall After It Said It Expects FY 2023 to Miss Views

D4t4 Solutions PLC said Monday that it expects to report that fiscal 2023 results missed management expectations, with revenue falling slightly and adjusted pretax profit slightly rising following delays in signing projects.

Renew Holdings Sees 1H in Line With Views

Renew Holdings PLC said Monday that performance for the first half of fiscal 2023 is in line with the board's views.

Gaming Realms 2022 Revenue, Profit Rose as Content Licensing Strategy Bears Fruit

Gaming Realms PLC said Monday that pretax profit rose in 2022 as the company's focus on content licensing has led to revenue growth and high margins.

WANdisco CEO, CFO Step Down as Probe Uncovers Millions in False Sales, Orders Figures

WANdisco PLC said Monday that Chief Executive David Richards and Chief Financial Officer Erik Miller have stepped down as an investigation into irregularities found that sales bookings of $115.5 million and purchase orders of around $14.9 million for 2022 were false.

Tungsten West Shares Fall on Announcement of Interim Fundraising

Shares in Tungsten West PLC fell Monday after the company said that it was undertaking an interim fundraising to raise a minimum of 5 million pounds ($6.2 million) and up to GBP6.95 million through a placing of convertible loan notes, and that proceeds will be used to fund the business during its review.

Surface Transforms Shares Fall After 1Q Loss Due to Production Issues

Shares in Surface Transforms PLC fell on Monday after the company said it made a loss in the first quarter of 2023 due to production issues in the period, and that it expects profitability for the year to be below market expectations.

TomCo Energy Shares Suspended on Delay to FY 2022 Results

TomCo Energy PLC said Monday that its shares have been suspended from trading on London's alternative investment market as its auditors have requested more time to complete the audit of its fiscal 2022 results.

Gattaca Will Launch GBP500,000 Share Buyback

Gattaca PLC said Monday that it plans to initiate a series of share buybacks, expecting a return of 500,000 pounds ($616,700) to shareholders.

i3 Energy Shares Rise After Reserve Growth, New CFO Appointment

i3 Energy PLC shares rose as much as 11% on Monday early trading before falling to 4% after the group said it has successfully executed its 2022 capital program, with reserve growth across all categories, and that it has appointed a new chief financial offer.

Genus Names Jorgen Kokke as Chief Executive Officer Designate

Genus PLC said Monday that it has appointed Jorgen Kokke as chief executive officer designate, effective from May 2.

Spirent Communications Launches $69 Mln Share Buyback

Spirent Communications PLC said Monday that it has launched a share buyback of 56 million pounds ($69.1 million).

Europa Oil & Gas Names Alastair Stuart as New COO

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC said Monday that it has appointed Mr. Alastair Stuart as its new chief operating officer and executive director, effective immediately

