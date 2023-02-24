FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain; IAG Falls -2

0928 GMT - Cineworld Group shares slide 29% after it said it is in talks over proposals to buy some or all of its business but doesn't expect any sale to benefit equity holders. "While the embattled cinema chain looks set to come out of bankruptcy proceedings this year, its shareholders are likely to suffer with little chance of a deal to salvage its equity interests," says Interactive Investor head of investment Victoria Scholar. Shares are down 1.2 pence at 2.8 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

