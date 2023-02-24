Advanced search
FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain; IAG Falls -2-

02/24/2023 | 04:46am EST
0928 GMT - Cineworld Group shares slide 29% after it said it is in talks over proposals to buy some or all of its business but doesn't expect any sale to benefit equity holders. "While the embattled cinema chain looks set to come out of bankruptcy proceedings this year, its shareholders are likely to suffer with little chance of a deal to salvage its equity interests," says Interactive Investor head of investment Victoria Scholar. Shares are down 1.2 pence at 2.8 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.45% 82.54 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -19.99% 3.1745 Delayed Quote.8.76%
FTSE 100 0.31% 7932.39 Delayed Quote.6.12%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -3.30% 160.24 Delayed Quote.33.59%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.69% 1138.54 Real-time Quote.7.95%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.33% 1611.96 Real-time Quote.6.10%
WTI 0.31% 76.008 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
