0740 GMT - RS Group reported a slow down in 4Q revenue momentum with group like-for-like sales growth of 1% compared with 8% in 3Q, Shore Capital analyst Tom Fraine says in a note. Although the industrial and electronics products distributor reported a more difficult market environment for fiscal 2024, it is expected to see a slight margin beat in fiscal 2023 being offset by slightly lower volume expectations for fiscal 2024, Fraine says. Consensus is expected to be largely unchanged for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, he says. "The company has a good record of managing consensus expectations, which has helped it deliver upgrades consistently, and beat EBIT expectations for FY 2023 forecasts, despite slowing revenue growth in 4Q," Fraine says. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

