FTSE 100 Rises on Easing Fed, China Covid Worries -2

0754 GMT - Oil prices edge up to their highest level in over two months as demand hopes are lifted by easing lockdown restrictions in Shanghai. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rises 0.4% to $116.04 a barrel while WTI adds 0.4% to $115.52 a barrel. Shanghai said it would lift restrictions on manufacturers from the start of June, boosting oil prices, DNB Markets says in a note. Also in focus is an EU meeting where officials hope to resolve the deadlock over a proposal to ban Russian oil imports. Hungary has remained an opponent of the plan, even with the prospect of concessions that would allow it to continue importing Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. (william.horner@wsj.com)

